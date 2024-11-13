Haryana BJP state chief to tour all districts to strengthen membership campaign

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli will visit each district to give a fillip to the party’s ongoing membership drive. Badoli will visit at least three districts per day to energise party workers and make the membership campaign more impactful, he said. (HT Photo)

The BJP in Haryana launched the membership drive last week with a target of making 50 lakh new members in the state. The drive was kicked off by renewing the membership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Stating that the party is actively working to make its membership campaign more effective, the Haryana BJP chief Badoli said that from Wednesday he will tour each district in the state to give momentum to the membership drive. The state president’s tour will continue till November 21, during which the tour coordinator will accompany him.

During this one-week period, the party aims to connect as many people as possible with the BJP, targeting a goal of 50 lakh new members, said Badoli.

According to the state coordinator of the membership drive, Ved Pal, the state BJP chief will start his tour from Nuh district. Badoli will visit at least three districts per day to energise party workers and make the membership campaign more impactful, he said.

During the visits of the state party unit chief the executive members, district membership teams, block membership teams, shakti kendra coordinators, and shakti kendra membership coordinators from each district will be present.