Haryana BJP to launch ‘save democracy, end mob rule’ campaign from October 22

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana will launch “save democracy, end mob rule” campaign from October 22 to November 5 to counter opposition political parties’ “repeated attempts” to question the credibility of constitutional institutions and undermine public confidence in the democratic system. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Archana Gupta, members of Parliament, MLAs, and party office-bearers from the state to the booth level will participate in the campaign. (HT File)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Archana Gupta, members of Parliament, MLAs, and party office-bearers from the state to the booth level will participate in the campaign even as the leaders designated by the national leadership will also be assigned responsibilities for various programmes.

BJP sources said that during the campaign, the BJP will present fact-based responses to what it considers misleading propaganda by the opposition regarding the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the accuracy of voter lists, and the functioning of democratic institutions.

“The party has prepared a detailed action plan for the 15-day campaign, encompassing press conferences, foot marches, public meetings, intellectual discussions, youth conventions, and student competitions across Haryana,” said a BJP leader, adding that through this initiative, the BJP aims to reach people across rural and urban areas, including youth, senior citizens, students, professionals, and other sections of society, to counter the opposition’s allegations with facts.

The BJP has planned to hold public meetings at the district level and foot marches in assembly constituencies.

“Our objective is to ensure that the campaign’s outreach extends beyond party workers and engages every section of society,” said a party leader.

Under the campaign, ‘national reflection dialogue’ programmes will be organised at the assembly constituency level. BJP has planned to bring together distinguished citizens from the respective constituency for discussions on a range of issues. The participants will include doctors, lawyers, teachers, professors, businesspersons, young professionals, social workers, and other prominent members of civil society.

“During these discussions, the BJP will present its position supported by facts, on the political intentions of the INDIA bloc, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP),” said the BJP leader.