Haryana board Class 10 results: Lalit tops Panchkula district with 98% marks

Boys clinched two of the top three spots in Panchkula district in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 results that were announced on Sunday. Panchkula topper Lalit Kumar aspires to join an IIT after Class 12. (Sant Arora/HT)

In double delight for the Panchkula education department, all three toppers are from government schools and the district also emerged as the best in Haryana in a strong comeback.

Ranked 20th among 22 districts in 2023 with a pass percentage of 54.31%, Panchkula put up a score of 98.35% on the board this year to rise to the top. It was placed on the bottom in 2022.

Scoring a neat 98%, Lalit from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kot, claimed the top spot in the district.

The 15-year-old plans to opt for non-medical in Class 11 to prepare for his ambition of studying in one of the IITs.

His father, Satpal, is a driver with an Ayurvedic firm and mother Sonia works as a saleswoman for an Ayurvedic firm.

“Watching motivational videos on YouTube, I see there is a lot of scope in engineering. I will prepare for the JEE to enrol in an IIT,” he said. While Lalit has always been the school topper, his father Satpal said he relied on home study, not opting for any coaching.

He had no fixed study hours and when not studying, turned to watching TV and cycling to unwind.

Harshil, 15, from GSSS Ramgarh scored 97.4% to bag the second spot in the district.

He shares the same ambition to pursue non-medical and study engineering from an IIT. Keeping his approach towards his preparation simple, he credited his teachers for his success, as they helped him set targets for himself.

His father, Sanjay Singh, is a purchase manager for a hotel on Morni Road, while his mother, Hemalata, is a homemaker. He has two elder sisters who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in commerce.

Astha, 16, a student of GSSS Mandhana came third in the district with a 97% score.

She wants to pursue commerce in Class 11. Her father, Rajesh Kumar, is an electrician, while mother Santosh Devi is a homemaker.

Last year, all three top positions were secured by girls, with Jiya scoring the highest score of 96.8%.

A total 4,376 students appeared in the Class 10 exams this year. While 4,304 passed, 56 got compartments and 16 will have to re-appear.

Talking about Panchkula achieving the highest pass percentage in Haryana, Satpal Kaushik, district education officer (DEO), said, “There are 66 high and senior secondary schools in Panchkula district. After last year’s results, DIET team, PGTs and block-level officers revamped their focus on improving the district’s standing.”

“We identified 26 schools that consistently delivered poor results and focused on them. The students were given extra classes in the morning and evening, and teachers ensured that they completed their homework at school itself, so that they could revise their lessons at home. The children were called in 30 minutes early in the morning and for them, teachers stayed back for an extra 30 minutes in the afternoon,” added Kaushik.

“Teachers in 70% of schools even held classes in January, despite no such no order from the education department. Their efforts bore fruit,” said Kaushik.