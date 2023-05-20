BSEH results: Pass percentage drops by over 5% in 12 districts

In the recently announced Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 and 12 results, according to data compiled by HT, of the total 22 districts, the pass percentage for both the classes has dipped by at least 5% in 12 districts. As compared to last year, 81.65% students cleared Class 12 exam this year, registering a drop of 5.43%. However, at 65.43%, the pass percentage for Class 10 dropped by 7.75% this year. (HT file photo)

According to data, in Class 12 results, Bhiwani’s pass percentage slipped by 5.05%, Jhajjar and Sirsa recorded a dip of 5.16% each, Panchkula (5.27%), Gurugram (5.31%), Kurukshetra (5.39%), Charkhi Dadri (5.94%), Ambala (7.11%), Sonepat (8.32%), Palwal (9.35%), Rohtak (12.51%) and Faridabad (16.7%). However, in Class 12 results, Muslim-dominated Nuh is the only district in Haryana which has registered an increase in pass percentage this year. Nuh’s Class 12 pass percentage is 74.27% against last year’s 68.38%, registering an increase of 5.89%.

In Class 10 results, education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar’s home district Yamunanagar’s pass percentage has dropped by 5.61%, Nuh (6.05%), Charkhi Dadri (6.51%), Mahendragarh (7.03%), Panipat (8.62%), Gurugram (9.51%), Bhiwani (9.58%), Jhajjar (9.96%), Palwal (16.63%), Faridabad (16.75%), Sonepat (19.45%) and Rohtak (21.27%).

BSEH chairman VP Yadav said in Class 12 results, the pass percentage of government schools was recorded at 80.66%, while it was 83.23% for private schools.

“In Class 10 results, with a pass percentage of 57.73%, government schools trailed far behind private schools, which saw a pass percentage of 75.65%, leading to a gap of 17.92%. This time, we had introduced a QR code system, which was installed on every question paper and this helped us in identifying those clicking pictures of the question paper. Strict action was taken against those found on the wrong side,” he added.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said a review meeting of education officials would be held to ascertain the reasons behind the dip in results.

“This year, the BSEH dealt strictly with cheating cases and the QR code on question papers was helpful in tightening the noose around those indulged in unfair means. Covid has also been a reason behind a learning gap in students,” he added.

A senior education official said other reasons behind the dip in board results were the government’s move to shift good performing Sanskriti model schools under the CBSE and giving tablets to students, due to which students got more involved in social media activities.