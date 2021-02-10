Haryana board to hold exams for secondary, senior secondary classes from April 20
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday announced to conduct annual examinations of secondary and senior secondary classes from April 20. While the BSEH has already reduced 30% syllabus of these exams on the lines of CBSE, the question paper will contain 50% multiple choice questions, Dr Jagbir Singh, chairman of the board said in a statement.
The duration of the examination has been reduced from three hours to two-and-a-half-hours because of the introduction of 50% MCQs. The examination will conclude on May 31.
Dr Singh said due to the pandemic, the board examination has been delayed by about 45 days in order to give maximum time to the students for exam preparation.
The results of these examinations will be declared in the first week of July.
The BSEH will release the exam date sheet later.
