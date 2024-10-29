Menu Explore
Haryana: Bus service to cover more areas in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Oct 29, 2024 09:30 AM IST

According to Haryana transport minister Anil Vij, a local bus service will soon be launched between the twin cities of Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City for local residents.

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Monday said a local bus service would soon be launched between the twin cities of Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City for local residents. The minister instructed Ashwini Dogra, general manager of Ambala Roadways, to prepare a plan for a local bus service connecting key locations in both the towns.

Haryana minister Anil Vij.
He said an affordable and efficient bus service would be planned for convenient travel between Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City, while proposing the usage of small buses that can easily access inner areas.

He suggested the local buses could operate in Ambala Cantonment areas, such as Boh, Babiyal, Defence Colony, Tangri Dam Road, Mahesh Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, 12 Cross Road, Subhash Park and other regions.

Similarly, in Ambala City, buses could serve areas like Manav Chowk, Polytechnic Chowk, Baldev Nagar and Prem Nagar, etc, he mentioned.

The minister directed the Dogra to include additional areas in the local bus service plan. Currently, roadways buses operate between bus stands in Ambala Cantt and Ambala City with limited number of stops and services.

