Haryana cabinet approves insurance cover for horticulture crops

The Haryana cabinet has accorded approval to implement the Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana (MBBY) to compensate horticulture crop losses due to adverse weather and natural calamities.

As many as 21 vegetable, fruit and spice crops will be covered under the scheme to cover losses due to hailstorm, frost, rainfall, flood, fire, etc.

The horticulture department has examined various crop insurance schemes covering horticultural crops and felt the need of a new scheme to cover crop loss due to natural calamities and adverse weather conditions.

The scheme has been designed as a horticulture crop assurance scheme with an aim to encourage farmers to cultivate high-risk horticulture crops, an official spokesperson said.

Under this scheme, farmers need to give only 2.5% ( ₹750) for vegetables and spice crops and ₹1,000 for fruit crops against a sum assured of ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

The claim compensation will be based on survey and extent of loss in four categories of 25, 50, 75 and 100%. The scheme will be optional and will cover the entire state.

Farmers will have to opt for the scheme while registering their crop and area on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.