A revised schedule for the Class 12 exams will be announced once the situation is conducive. (HT file photo)
Haryana cancels Class 10 exams, defers Class 12 board exams

The Haryana government on Thursday cancelled that the Class 10 board exams and put off the Class 12 exams in view of the Covid-19 surge
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:43 PM IST

The Haryana government on Thursday cancelled that the Class 10 board exams and put off the Class 12 exams in view of the Covid-19 surge.

“On the lines of the Central Board of School Education (CBSE), we have decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams and postpone the Class 12 exams. Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their internal assessments,” state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.

Also read: No board exams till May 20 in Uttar Pradesh, announces government

A revised schedule for the Class 12 exams will be announced once the situation is conducive. Students were advised to visit the Haryana Board of School Education’s website for updates.

Earlier, the Haryana board’s Class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin on April 20.

