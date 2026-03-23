Haryana: Centre uprooting terrorism, Naxalism, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that in the past 11 years, the Union government has steadily moved towards uprooting terrorism and Naxalism even as incidents like Dantewada serve as a reminder that the fight is still on. Addressing a Shaheedi Diwas programme organised in Gurugram by the home developers’ association in the honour of CRPF personnel martyred in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, chief minister announced that a statue of Bhagat Singh would be installed at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a gathering in Gurugram on Sunday. (@NayabSainiBJP)

On this occasion, cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Mukesh Sharma and Tejpal Tanwar were also present. The CM presented a ₹38.25 lakh cheque to CRPF DIG Param Shivam for the welfare of CRPF personnel.

Assuring that the state government stands firmly with the families of martyrs, Saini said that in the last 11 years, Haryana government has provided government jobs on compassionate grounds to 418 dependents of military personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel killed in action. The ex-gratia amount for soldiers of the armed forces and CAPF killed in war, IED blasts has been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

He said the sacrifices of martyrs teach us that the highest purpose of life is service to the nation. Describing Haryana as the land of bravehearts, he said that every household in the state reflects a spirit of patriotism and every 10th soldier in the country’s armed forces belongs to Haryana.

“The national security is not the sole responsibility of the armed forces but a collective duty of 140 crore Indians,” he said, urging people to work with honesty and dedication in their respective fields while placing national interest above all.

46% cops appearing in courts via video-conferencing: Saini

The chief minister said that over 46% police personnel are appearing in courts through video-conferencing and that the state has successfully implemented three new criminal laws supported by the use of modern technology.

Speaking at a regional DISHA workshop at Kurukshetra University, the chief minister said that 2,145 video conferencing facilities have been established across police stations, forensic laboratories, courtrooms, prisons, and banks through electronic audio-video systems.

“At present, around 46.52% of police personnel are appearing in courts through video-conferencing. Applications such as e-Sakshya and e-Summon have been effectively deployed, and all investigating officers have been trained to upload audio-video recordings on these platforms,” Saini said.

Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh also attended the DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) workshop, organised by the department of justice under the ministry of law and justice, that brought together law students from various universities, legal professionals and members of civil society.

On this occasion, a DISHA awareness van was flagged-off, e-books on customary laws of the north-eastern region were released and a Doordarshan documentary was launched, according to a press release.

Saini described DISHA as a citizen-centric and technology-driven initiative under which three key programmes are being implemented—Tele-Law: Reaching the Unreached, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Literacy and Awareness programmes. Together, these initiatives are making the justice delivery system more accessible, transparent, and efficient, he said.