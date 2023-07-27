Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Identify land for disposal of Panchkula, Kalka garbage: Haryana chief secretary to MCs

Identify land for disposal of Panchkula, Kalka garbage: Haryana chief secretary to MCs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2023 04:34 AM IST

Presiding over a meeting with officers of environment and urban local bodies departments, Haryana chief secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the present waste disposal status in Panchkula and Kalka

Emphasising the need for prompt identification of suitable land site for disposal of garbage of Panchkula and Kalka, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the Panchkula and Kalka civic bodies to submit a report within 15 days.

Haryana chief secretary also directed the officers to set a timeline for the processing of legacy waste and appoint an executive engineer on a permanent basis by Panchkula municipal corporation. (HT file photo for representation)

Presiding over a meeting with officers of environment and urban local bodies departments, the chief secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the present waste disposal status in the region. In the meeting, he directed the civic officers to actively explore alternative locations for establishment of a modern waste processing plant for efficient and sustainable waste management.

Kaushal also directed the officers to set a timeline for the processing of legacy waste and appoint an executive engineer on a permanent basis by Panchkula municipal corporation. He set a timeline of three to four months for the executive engineer to achieve significant progress in waste management.

In the meeting, it was shared that two machines were currently being installed for bio-mining of legacy waste in Sector 23, with the project set to be completed by March 2024. The initiative aims to dispose of 3 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste.

Regarding the Jhuriwala site, it was disclosed that one machine had already been installed for bio-mining of around 90,000 MT waste, which is expected to conclude by December 2023.

