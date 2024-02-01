Haryana Civil Services prelim exam on February 11

As many as 87,091 candidates will appear in the preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) executive branch and allied services on February 11. The examination would be conducted in two shifts in 317 examination centres of six districts, said chief secretary. (HP Image/ Representational)

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday presided over the virtual meeting regarding the arrangements of the examination with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of six districts (Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula) where the examination will be held.

