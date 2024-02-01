 Haryana Civil Services prelim exam on February 11 - Hindustan Times
Haryana Civil Services prelim exam on February 11

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday presided over the virtual meeting regarding the arrangements of the examination with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of six districts (Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula) where the examination will be held

As many as 87,091 candidates will appear in the preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) executive branch and allied services on February 11.

The examination would be conducted in two shifts in 317 examination centres of six districts, said chief secretary. (HP Image/ Representational)
The examination would be conducted in two shifts in 317 examination centres of six districts, said chief secretary. (HP Image/ Representational)

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday presided over the virtual meeting regarding the arrangements of the examination with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of six districts (Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula) where the examination will be held.

The chief secretary said the examination would be conducted in two shifts in 317 examination centres of six districts.

