Haryana CLP leader demands CBI probe into cops’ suicide

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the investigation of suicide cases of Haryana IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar and assistant sub inspector, Sandeep Lathar of Rohtak police be handed over to the CBI. Hooda said investigations should also be supervised by the high court.

The former chief minister who presided over a meeting of CLP said that the MLAs discussed several issues, including corruption, unemployment, vote theft, party discipline, pollution, farmers, and law and order.

“The CLP has passed a resolution condemning the deteriorating law and order situation and the government’s anti-farmer policies. It was decided that a memorandum will be submitted to the governor,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader said the law and order situation is bad in the state and crime was at its peak. “The state government appears to be incompetent. Police officers themselves are resorting to suicide, meaning that not only the public but also the police have no faith in the government,” he alleged.

Hooda said a resolution was also passed regarding sale of paddy, millet, green gram, and cotton at prices lower than the minimum support price.

“Not only this, the government is yet to provide compensation to flood-affected farmers, even though this year, excessive rainfall has affected millions of acres of land and destroyed standing crops. The BJP is providing farmers neither fertilisers, seeds, MSP, nor compensation,” Hooda said.

The CLP also discussed how the BJP “betrayed the public during the elections”. “BPL cards were issued overnight for millions and now after the elections, those cards are being cancelled. This is also a kind of vote theft,” Hooda alleged.