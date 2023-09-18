Haryana CM announces 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of Major Aashish Dhonchak

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday met with the family of Major Aashish Dhonchak, who laid down his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag September 13, at Panipat. Haryana chief minister Manhor Lal Khattar with the family members of Major Aashish Dhonchak in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He announced a financial assistance ₹50 lakh and a government job as per eligibility.

The CM met Aashish’s wife Jyoti, father Lal Chand and mother Kamla Devi and expressed his condolences. He assured all support from the government to the aggrieved family.

Khattar said that the government will also take steps to ensure that the name Major Aashish is remembered forever.

The 19 Rashtriya Rifles officer, along with commanding officer Colonel Manpreet Singh and deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police Humayun Muzamil Bhat has lost their lives on September 13.

At jan samwad, orders transfer of Ambala MC engineer

Ambala At a Jan Samwad Karyakram in Ambala City on Sunday, Khattar ordered the transfer of a municipal corporation superintendent engineer.

The order came after a MC house member from the Bharatiya Janata Party raised land-related issue before the CM during the event at SA Jain Public School. When Khattar sought a reply, there was no answer from the engineer, prompting the CM to say, “not to attend office from tomorrow”.

Later, a statement said, “The CM has transferred SE Vivek Gill with immediate effect. He was unable to give a satisfactory reply on the irregularities in the civic body.” Officials said that an official order will be issued by the department concerned that will determine his next posting.

Deputy commissioner Shaleen said that the CM heard complaints and they were akso handed over to him that will be uploaded on the jan samwad portal for transfer to department concerned and redressal.

“At least six senior citizens were present at the event. The CM started their old age pension through parivar pehchan patra (PPP),” the DC said.

During his address, Khattar said that anyone can compare the development projects in his tenure and the previous governments in the state.

Highlighting schemes of the government, the CM stated the governance in Haryana has been reformed and they are working to plug “leakages”.

Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, BJP district president Rajesh Batoura and other officials and leaders attended the programme.

Earlier in the day, Khattar chaired a mega health camp at MMU super-speciality hospital in Sadhopur on the occasion of 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.