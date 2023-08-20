Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hikes shagun scheme grant to 41,000

Celebrating Teej, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday made several announcements for women, including the enhancement of the aid under the Vivah Shagun Yojana to ₹41,000. Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar during Teej celebrations on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He also coined the idea of ‘Sanjha Bazaar’ to promote the sale of products made by women’s self-help groups.

Addressing a gathering of women at the state-level Haryali Teej programme, the CM announced the setting up of 50 to 100 pota cabins at district headquarters which will operate as Sanjha Bazar.

Khattar said under the umbrella of the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, grant given to persons for the celebration of daughters’ wedding, and similar schemes, will be hiked to ₹41,000 from ₹31,000.

“To boost education for daughters, infrastructure of

government and private polytechnic colleges will be upgraded,” announced the Chief Minister.

CM brings Kothli for women

In a symbolic gesture, the CM also brought a ‘Kothli’, traditional gift given to sister by brother on Teej in Haryana, urging the women to accept it as a token of his blessings.

The CM also felicitated 101 exceptional women from diverse fields for their indelible contributions to the society.

He said that Haryana government has made significant strides towards women’s empowerment and environmental conservation. Khattar said that 50% representation for women in panchayats has been ensured, fostering gender equality in local governance. The CM also emphasised the importance of tree planting to protect nature during the Teej festival.