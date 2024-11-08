Haryana CM announces free cataract surgeries at all govt, empaneled private hospitals

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that 777 medical officers would be recruited in the state before December 31, 2024, and that cataract surgeries will be done free-of cost at all 26 government hospitals and 15 empanelled private hospitals across the state. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that 777 medical officers would be recruited in the state before December 31, 2024. (HT Photo)

Presiding over a review meeting of the health, ayush, and medical education and research departments here, the CM also announced the launch of tele-consultation services by specialists at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, modelled on the successful telemedicine services at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The number of calls being received in Haryana has risen to 1,700 a day.

An official spokesperson said the state government has set the target to increase the number of calls to 7,000 a day. Currently, the number of outpatient department (OPD) visits across Haryana stands at approximately 1 lakh a day.

The CM also directed to suspend empanelment of Agarwal Nursing Home in Kurukshetra for allegedly charging money from a patient undergoing treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Around 45 lakh eligible families are getting health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year in Haryana. There are 1,227 empanelled hospitals in the state, including 502 public and 725 private hospitals.

Dashboard to provide real-time info on equipments

The CM directed that a digital inventory portal linked with CM dashboard be established on priority. The portal will provide real-time information on the availability of medical equipment such as ICUs, ultrasound machines, X-ray machines, CT scanners, and more. He also directed to ensure round-the-clock availability of cardiologist and other related staff in Cathlabs established in government hospitals. The CM said a comprehensive plan should be put in place to ensure that every district hospital is equipped with an ICU. Currently, six hospitals are ready for operation.

The CM was informed that at present there are 15 medical colleges in the state and that six new nursing colleges are being constructed.