Haryana CM approves 21 projects worth 33.13 lakh for four districts

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini approved 21 projects worth approximately ₹33.13 lakh in Nuh, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mahendragarh districts under the Rural Augmentation Programme. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during a public meeting during in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said the approved projects include laying a 100mm ductile iron pipeline, provisions for providing functional household tap connections in Dulhera village of Jhajjar district, a comprehensive water supply enhancement project and constructing essential infrastructure, such as a boundary wall and toilet facilities, in Salamba of Nuh district.

The spokesperson said the approval also covers Palwal district, where several villages will benefit from the installation of solar power plants on the ground at the existing 2.50 MLD sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Aurangabad, Bhiduki, Deeghot, Sondhad and Khambi villages at ₹1.20 crore each.