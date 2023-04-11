Each grain of wheat will be procured: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured the cultivators that “each grain of wheat” (both shrivelled grains or affected by lustre loss) will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,125 per quintal.

(HT File Photo)

Expressing gratitude to the Centre for relaxation in the uniform specifications of wheat procurement in view of lustre loss or shrivelled and broken grains due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the chief minister said that in view of the problems faced by the farmers, he had taken up the matter with the Centre.

He said in 2015 also the farmers faced a similar problem due to unseasonal rains in February damaging the wheat crops. At that time, he said, the state government had given compensation of ₹1,190 crore to the farmers and that too before May-June.

Khattar said this year too girdawari to assess the damage is underway. The compensation will be given to farmers after verification by the agriculture and farmers welfare department and the revenue and disaster management department.

“This time also full compensation will be provided to the farmers by May,” Khattar said in a statement.

“Each grain of wheat will be procured at the rate of ₹2,125 per quintal,” he said, adding Haryana is the only state in the country where farmers are paid for their crop procurement within 48 to 72 hours.