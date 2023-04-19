Khattar seeks report of pending development projects in Ambala Lok Sabha segment

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed the administrative secretaries to submit reports regarding the progress of pending development projects in all assembly segments falling under Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in the next 15 days. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed the administrative secretaries to submit reports regarding the progress of pending development projects in all assembly segments falling under Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in the next 15 days. (HT file photo)

The chief minister reviewed the progress of development projects in areas under the Ambala Lok Sabha seat during a meeting attended by public representatives, eminent citizens of the constituency and administrative secretaries of various departments.

During the meeting that lasted for over four hours, eminent citizens apprised the CM of difficulties related to implementation of development projects and government schemes at the ground level. Home minister Anil Vij and education minister Kanwar Pal were also present during the meeting.

Ensure wheat is lifted promptly, officials told

Khattar directed the officials to ensure that wheat is lifted promptly from mandis after procurement. He said officers should also inspect the mandis and resolve issues by taking stock of the procurement arrangements on the spot.

The chief minister said that complaints and suggestions of the common people are received through the CM window, jan samvad portal and programmes. He said the meeting held on Tuesday was yet another step aimed at having a direct communication with eminent citizens and officials should give utmost priority to solving the problems.

Vij urges Centre to provide vaccine vial monitors

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij has urged the central government to provide vaccine vial monitors for drugs like anti-rabies vaccine, insulin and tetanus to ensure their storage at proper temperature.

A vial monitor is a thermochromic label put on vials containing vaccines which gives a visual indication of whether the vaccine has been kept at a temperature which preserves its potency.

Vij has written a letter to Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, an official spokesperson said.

At present, only polio vaccine is being labelled with vial monitor indicator.

Vij said the food and drug administration (FDA) on Tuesday issued order to every licensee having licence on Form 20-B and Form 21-B to install a digital thermometer with data logger in the refrigerator in order to maintain proper storage conditions. This order stated that the premises should also have proper power backup to maintain the refrigerators in round-the-clock working condition.

Vij said cold storage (2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius) is required for storage of drugs like anti-rabies vaccine, insulin, and tetanus toxoid. On the direction of the minister, the FDA teams have inspected 162 chemist shops, out of which 10 have been sealed where refrigerators were found turned off.