Haryana CM distributes ₹24 cr prize money among 417 sportspersons

Haryana government’s objective is that no talented sportsperson of the state should lag behind due to lack of resources, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said after distributing ₹24 crore prize money among 417 medal winners and participating players of National Games. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini honouring hockey player Savita Punia. (Sourced)

Haryana’s players delivered an outstanding performance in the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand. A total of 689 players from the state participated in 33 different sports and won 153 medals, proving that Haryana has become a sports powerhouse. These included 48 gold, 47 silver and 58 bronze medals. The government is giving incentive awards of ₹7 lakh to gold medal winners, ₹5 lakh to silver medal winners and ₹3 lakh to bronze medal winners of the National Games. Participants are also given ₹51,000 each as encouragement.

Addressing the gathering at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, after inaugurating the chief minister’s cup and distributing awards to medal winners of the 38th National Games, chief minister Saini said that Haryana has now become a powerhouse of sports. Stating that the state not only produces crops but also champions on the playing field, he said Haryana is no longer known only as the land of farmers and soldiers.

“Haryana has earned a nationwide identity as a land of sports. From National Games to the Olympics, Haryana’s presence is being felt across the country,” said Saini who also honoured hockey player Savita Punia, who was awarded Padma Shri on the eve of the Republic Day.

Encouraging participants of the Chief Minister’s Cup, he said 3,600 players are participating in six sports competitions in this three-day event. Cash prizes of ₹1 lakh for gold, ₹70,000 for silver and ₹50,000 for bronze winners will be given. He said the cup reflects the government’s vision of identifying and promoting talent from every village and city. Wrestlers, boxers, athletes, shooters, hockey players and many others from Haryana are bringing pride to the country.

The chief minister said the government is fully committed to the welfare and promotion of sportspersons. Over the last 11 years, ₹989 crore has been spent on developing sports infrastructure across the state, he said. The sports budget has been increased from ₹275 crore in 2014-15 to ₹602 crore in the current financial year. He added that Olympic, Paralympic and other international medal winners are being given cash awards up to ₹6 crore.

Saini said that a sports university has been established at Rai in Sonepat district and that the state has three state-level sports complexes, 21 district stadiums, 25 sub-division stadiums, 163 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes, 245 rural stadiums and 382 indoor gyms in villages. In addition, 10 swimming pools, 11 synthetic athletics tracks, 14 hockey astro turfs, two synthetic football surfaces and nine multipurpose halls have been developed. Facilitation centres have also been set up in 16 districts at a cost of ₹3 crore.

“Currently, 1,472 sports nurseries are operational in the state where more than 37,000 children receive regular training. Financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month is given to players aged 8–14 years and ₹2,000 per month to those aged 15–19 years,” he said.

Sports and youth affairs minister Gaurav Gautam said out of 689 Haryana players who participated in the 38th National Games, 153 won medals.

He said Haryana has become synonymous with sports. “More than 50,000 players from the state are continuously participating in various competitions ranging from wrestling arenas to mega sporting events and the CM Cup. Despite its smaller population, Haryana is winning the highest number of medals at national and international levels,” Gautam said.

Gurugram’s development top priority: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that officers should carry out public-interest works with the highest priority, full sensitivity and responsibility, ensuring that no negligence occurs at any level.

Presiding over the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Monday, he stated that the government is committed to the overall development of Gurugram and the resolution of citizens’ problems. Every issue related to the district is being considered seriously, and effective solutions are being ensured. The government is continuously reviewing public grievances so that people receive timely relief and development works maintain momentum, he said.

As many as 17 complaints were placed in the meeting, out of which 12 were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued to keep five cases pending till the next meeting. He instructed concerned officers to present status reports on the pending cases in the upcoming meeting, according to a statement.