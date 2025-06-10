Haryana CM inaugurates first commercial Hisar-Chandigarh flight

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday flagged off a direct commercial flight from Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen International Airport to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the inauguration of the first commercial Hisar-Chandigarh flight in Hisar on Monday. (Sourced)

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said that in the coming days, air services will start from Hisar to Jaipur, Jammu and Ahmedabad.

The flight from Hisar to Chandigarh would operate twice a week (Monday and Friday) and would take-off at 4.55 pm and land at Chandigarh airport at 5.55 pm. The flight from Chandigarh will take off at 3.20 pm and land at Hisar airport around 4.30 pm.

The air ticket will cost from ₹1,449 to ₹1,704 from Hisar to Chandigarh while the current one-way fare is ₹1,979 from Chandigarh to Hisar. The aerial distance between two cities will be covered in 70 minutes. A 48-seater Alliance Air airliner will provide commercial flight services from Hisar and today also 48 passengers boarded the flight.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and Chandigarh is the second city connected with Hisar airport.

“This is a proud moment for Haryana residents. The Prime Minister had a dream that even a common man can use air services while wearing slippers. On the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the PM had flagged-off flight services from Hisar to Ayodhya and today, the first commercial flight to Chandigarh took off today,” the CM added.

Saini said that Hisar will emerge as an industrial hub in the future and this area will develop at a fast pace.

Haryana civil aviation minister Vipul Goel said, “Hisar airport will also benefit the neighbouring states like Rajasthan and Punjab. The flight service will strengthen the industries of Hisar and the city will be developed as a major industrial centre.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, civil aviation minister Vipul Goel, cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa, former health minister Kamal Gupta and others boarded the first flight from Hisar to Chandigarh.

According to civil aviation department officials, nearly 750 passengers have travelled between Hisar and Ayodhya after the commercial flights were started from April 14.