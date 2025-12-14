Haryana CM inaugurates multiple projects in Fatehabad

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated Tohana bus stand, built at a cost of ₹10.42 crore, and laid foundation stones of several other projects during an event held in Fatehabad. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

The projects inaugurated by CM also include a multi-complex in Jakhal Mandi area being built at a cost of ₹7.05 crore, and the 33 KV sub-station at village Meyond at a cost of ₹5.68 crore.

Saini also laid the foundation stones of five development projects in the district with a total cost of ₹5.26 crore which include the construction of the Phirni village at Musa Khera at a cost of ₹35.25 lakh, construction of an interlocking road from Kalia Road to Jammu Dhani in village Sadhanwas at a cost of ₹48 lakh and development works at the Government Senior Secondary School, Chandpura, involving construction of 12 new classrooms, an NSQF lab, and a boundary wall at a cost of ₹2.16 crore.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated the ground floor of Panchnad Sadan, constructed by the Panchnad Sewa Trust in Fatehabad.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the occasion marked not merely the inauguration of a building, but stood as a symbol of collective memory, an unbroken cultural legacy and a heartfelt tribute to lakhs of people who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

At the occasion, he also announced a grant of ₹31 lakh for the Panchnad Sewa Trust. Cabinet minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana were also present at the event.

Recalling the journey of the project, the CM said the foundation stone of Panchnad Sadan was laid on December 13, 2020, by the then CM and present Union minister Manohar Lal and within five years, the structure has taken the shape of a grand and inspiring institution, reflecting the dedication, commitment and tireless efforts of the trust’s office-bearers and volunteers.