Haryana CM Khattar announces body to ensure transparency in government projects
Haryana CM Khattar said that the Quality Control Authority project will keep a close eye on all the development projects across the state and will recommend quick and required action against the officers concerned if any lapse is found on their part
: In order to ensure transparency and fix accountability in government projects, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the setting up of Quality Control Authority (QCA), besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 174 development projects of ₹ 2,000 crores in the state.
Khattar said that QCA will keep a close eye on all the development projects across the state and will recommend quick and required action against the officers concerned if any lapse is found on their part.
“A termite named corruption has been hollowing the entire system for the past many years. Many revolutionary changes have been brought by the present government to get rid of it,” the chief minister said in his address at a programme in Karnal.
Khattar said that they will develop a single portal system where people can share information about the quality, corruption, mixing, or sub-standard construction material in the projects, with the government.
After receiving such information, a preliminary examination will be done and strict action as per government rules will be ensured against those found guilty and if needed reconstruction of such a project will also be considered, he added.
The chief minister claimed that the steps taken by his government has helped to counter corruption –whether it is transfer of employees, nexus in the work of engineering construction, and connivance of contractors and government employees.
The Chief Minister also called upon the people of the state to help the government to make its campaign of zero tolerance against corruption successful.
174 projects worth ₹ 2000 crores inaugurated
The chief minister virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 174 development projects worth ₹ 2,000 crores across the state, giving a boost to education, health, irrigation, road, transport and infrastructure development.
The key projects included widening of Karnal-Meerut road at a total cost of ₹ 130 crores, primary health centers at Sinsar, Karmagarh, Karsindhu and Ramrai in Jind constructed at the cost of ₹ 115 crores.
A bus stand built at a cost ₹ 20 crores in Fatehabad, 220 KVA substation worth ₹ 58 crores in Faridabad.
He also inaugurated the SDO civil complex constructed at the cost of ₹ 17 crore by the revenue department at Kalayat.
The CM laid the foundation stone of mini secretariat building at Charkhi Dadri, a 200-bedded civil hospital to be built at a cost of ₹ 234 crores in Sector 9 of Fatehabad, redevelopment of sports facilities in Karan stadium in Karnal, 220 KV AIS substation in Palwal, and upgradation to 2 lane road connecting to Faridabad-Greater Noida worth ₹ 99 crores.
State ministers, MPs and MLAs also joined the programme virtually from their respective districts.
The chief minister said that the state government was committed to fulfilling its commitment of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ as the development works are not restricted to a specific area or constituency.
He said that a target has been set to open 500 new model sanskriti schools to provide quality education. Through functional household tap connection, clean drinking water is ensured in every house and dedicated efforts are being made to fulfill the water requirement, he added.
During the visit to his constituency, the chief minister also held a brief open session where he heard complaints and grievances of the people of Karnal and gave directions to the concerned officers. ENDS
More than 5500 candidates take NDA exam in Punjab
A total of 5,696 candidates appeared in the National Defence Academy examination conducted in 14 centres in various schools and colleges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Only 1,738 females took the exam, as opposed to 3,958 males. After the Supreme Court's landmark judgement on August 18, 2021, which opened the doors of NDA for women cadets, the females outnumbered men in the exam held in November last year.
Now, government file covers to raise awareness against social evils
The state printing and stationery department has come up with a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers. Disclosing this printing and stationery minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these new file covers and flappers will bear slogans like 'stop corruption, bring reforms', 'eradicate narcotics', 'every man grows trees', 'jal hai to kal hai' and 'padho te padhao' along with associated logos.
Hope 2022: Experts discuss infertility and high risk pregnancy
All IVF pregnancies are high risk and the risk is more if it is associated with diabetes, blood pressure, twins, history of repeat abortions, and pregnancies in aging women and that is why clarity at both ends (patient and doctor) is the first thing needed,” said doctors at the conference.
Mumbai: Worli Sea Face's skyline is all set to get a makeover in the next few years. Tall highrises may soon dot Worli, with relaxations in coastal zone regulations expected soon. At least four properties on the seafront are being redeveloped. HT had recently reported about the proposed redevelopment of Sportsfield, the iconic nine-storey building, which is home to some of India's top cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.
Prayagraj: North Central Railway runs 2.7 km long freight train for loading coal
Giving a boost to freight mobility and aiming to expedite the movement of coal rakes, North Central Railway, in a first for it, formed a long haul of four empty BOXN (bogie open high-sided) rakes from Chunar on Saturday evening. Named 'Pinaka', the long haul consisted of a total of whopping 232 wagons (58 wagons per part) and four brake vans making it 2.7km long.
