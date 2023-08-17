Poll-bound Haryana to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies

With an eye on the assembly elections next year, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the BJP-JJP coalition government has decided to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies in 16 districts of the state, including those located beyond municipal corporation/council limits and falling under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision to regularise the illegal colonies is aimed at addressing the needs of marginalised communities and ensuring that the urban landscape is well-planned. (HT file photo)

Describing the move as “transformative” as part of the government’s commitment to “equitable urban growth”, Khattar said the decision to regularise the illegal colonies is aimed at addressing the needs of marginalised communities and ensuring that the urban landscape is well-planned.

Of the 450 colonies selected to be regularised are 239 fall under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department, while 211 come under urban local bodies department.

According to Khattar, ever since the BJP came to power in Haryana in October 2014, as many as 1,135 unauthorised colonies have been regularised.

The chief minister said plans are afoot to regularise 1,856 more unauthorised colonies. Among these, 727 fall under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department, while 1,129 colonies are under the urban local department.

The regularisation exercise will begin once the specified criteria are met within these colonies.

Khattar said the previous Congress government had regularised 874 unauthorised colonies during its 10-year tenure.