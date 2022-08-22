Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stones of the regional research centre at Kharkhari village and the animal science centre at Bahal village in Bhiwani’s Loharu constituency
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stones of the regional research centre at Kharkhari village and the animal science centre at Bahal village in Bhiwani’s Loharu constituency, being represented by agriculture minister JP Dalal.
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era.
“I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said.
He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
On a long-pending demand raised by the people of Nayak caste to induct them into the Scheduled Castes list, Khattar said the state government is ready to extend any help to them and he will discuss this issue once again with the Union government.
He also approved several demands raised by the locals. The chief minister approved ₹26 crore for the constriction of 14 PWD roads and ₹20 crore was approved for the construction of 32 new roads, besides repairing some roads.
“If the land is available, a Shaheedi Smarak will also be built in the Singhani village. I want to thank the residents of Kharkhari village for providing 120 acres for this regional research centre to be built at a cost of around ₹39 crore. The centre will be made completely ready in two years. The regional research centre at Kharkhari will conduct research work on all subjects related to horticulture production,” the CM added.
He said the animal science centre at Bahal village will also be completed within two years.
“The main aim behind setting up this animal science centre is to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to animals suffering from various health ailments. After setting up this centre, the local livestock owners will not have to travel to Hisar or Mahendragarh for getting the treatment of their cattle. This centre will also work to increase fisheries in the Bhiwani district,” Khattar added.
He said that the state government is committed to bringing Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, and Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at par with Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on the world map. And to achieve this target, regional centres of these universities are being opened across the state.
“At present, about 7 percent of the total cropped area in Haryana is under horticulture crops. Our target is to increase this to 15 percent by 2030. To promote horticulture, we have established 14 centres of excellence showcasing the latest technologies in this field. An amount of more than ₹100 crore has been invested in these centres,” the CM added.
The chief minister said the government is ensuring the vaccination of 20 lakh cattle in the state. He said 3 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine are available in the state and an order for more than 17 lakh vaccines has been placed.
Caption: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar laying the foundation stone of two research centres in Bhiwani’s Loharu constituency.
-
Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested
Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday. Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.” Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.
-
BJP leader found hanging from tree in J&K’s Kathua
A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said. Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the incident. Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said. A person named by the deceased's family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, Senior superintendent of police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.
-
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
-
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
-
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics