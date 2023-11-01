Haryana CM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary; flags off ‘Run for Unity’ in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off a run to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Pinjore on Tuesday. Remembering his contributions to the nation, Khattar said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often referred to as the ‘Iron Man of India’, played a pivotal role in shaping India’s unity. He said the world’s tallest statue—the Statue of Unity—pays sincere tribute to the first home minister of India. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattter paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Pinjore, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the CM emphasised the significance of the Run for Unity event, which takes place every year on October 31 across the nation. He said the Run for Unity event is not merely a race but a powerful medium for instilling the values of unity and integrity in every citizen of the nation.

During this event, Khattar administered an oath to the assembled gathering of children and youths, urging them to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. He initiated the Run for Unity, echoing the spirited slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, covering a distance of approximately 3 km, concluding their journey at Amravati Vidyalaya.

Parking facility to come up at Kali Mata Temple

A parking facility will be constructed at Kali Mata Temple in Kalka. Khattar said the temple is being developed as a grand temple, along with the Mata Mansa Devi Temple. He said a parking facility would be built on land adjacent to the Kali Mata Temple will meet the needs of devotees.

The CM was reviewing the progress of several ongoing development works in Kalka after participating as the chief guest in the ‘Run for Unity’ organised at Trident Hills, Pinjore. Observing increased vehicular traffic on the Old Pinjore-Parwanoo Road and ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience in parking their vehicles, he directed the authorities concerned to swiftly initiate the parking facility construction process.

Earlier, he inspected the Amaravati Bridge in Pinjore to assess the damages caused due to rainfall. He directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive action plan to prevent such incidents in the future.

