Haryana CM Saini announces sops for panchayats

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini extended several gifts to Panchayati Raj Institutions during a state-level sammelan in Panchkula on Friday. He announced development works worth ₹2,400 crore and transferred ₹118.47 crore as grants to 1,861 gram panchayats for repairing or completing SC/BC chaupals. Additionally, the chief minister announced an increase in the pension for panchayati raj representatives. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also visited the Mango Mela organised at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore. He said that the central government has made a separate budget provision to promote the trend towards natural farming. (Sant Arora /HT)

While addressing the sarpanches, Saini urged them to create a roadmap for the development of their respective villages, assuring them that there will be no shortage of funds. He also said that they should pass the resolution in the panchayat and forward them to the MLAs of their area to ensure seamless execution of the projects.

He highlighted that his government is the first to provide pensions along with honorariums to the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions. He said that the increase in honorariums has also been implemented by the current government.

The chief minister announced an increase in the pensions for various positions within the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

He highlighted that the present government has allocated ₹7,276.77 crore for rural development in this financial year’s budget, whereas the previous government had allocated merely ₹1,898.48 crore during the year 2013-14.

The chief minister said that in view of the changing technology, the state government has decided to provide a computer operator in every gram panchayat.

Visits Mango Mela in Pinjore

The chief minister also visited the Mango Mela organised at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore. He said that the central government has made a separate budget provision to promote the trend towards natural farming. The state government is also pursuing this objective. He said that through the fair, farmers will get an opportunity to adopt modern technology for organic farming and the people of the state will be able to get clean and pure food items. He requested the farmers to adopt organic farming and bring prosperity to their lives and to the lives of the citizens.

Over 300 varieties of mangoes were kept on display here. Competitions for children and other activities were also organised.