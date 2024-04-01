Haryana CM Saini campaigns for BJP’s Hisar candidate

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini is leading the poll campaign for the party’s Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Ranjit Singh Chautala and addressed the fourth gathering on Sunday in favour of the former power minister in the last four days. The CM is yet to kick off the poll campaign for the party’s Sirsa, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Rohtak and Sonepat candidates. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the voters to elect Chautala from Hisar with a thumping margin. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Saini urged the voters to elect Chautala from Hisar with a thumping margin. He said the country and Haryana have changed a lot during the BJP regime and Haryana voters have close relations with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Sunday, Saini addressed rallies in the Bawani Khera assembly segment, which comes under Hisar parliamentary seat, and a day earlier he sought votes for Chautala while addressing rallies in Uchana Kalan and Hansi. On March 28, Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar opened the Hisar Lok Sabha office in Hisar, where former minister Savitri Jindal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bishnoi, Abhimanyu continues to skip Chautala’s programme

After the BJP announced former power minister Ranjit Chautala, son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal as its candidate from Hisar, two senior leaders—former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi and former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu—has not joined the stage with Chautala and Saini.

Five days ago, Bishnoi posted a video in which he claimed that his workers were upset after a ticket was denied to him from Hisar parliamentary seat. He urged the voters to support the BJP candidate so that Narendra Modi can become the Prime Minister for a third term. However, his son and Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi took to X and said, “ Sometimes popularity emerges as your weakness to move forward.”

On March 30, Abhimanyu held a meeting in Hisar’s Narnaund assembly segment and asked the workers to elect a party candidate. On being asked about his unhappiness after the ticket was not given to him, the former finance minister said, “ For us, lotus is a symbol and it will bloom on all 10 seats. The party has appointed me as in-charge of Assam and I will go there and work for the party.”

The sources in the BJP said both Bishnoi and Abhimanyu, who were expecting tickets from Hisar, were upset after the party fielded Chautala, a close confidante of Khattar.

“The former CM had first convinced the party high command to send former party chief Subhash Barala for the Rajya Sabha seat instead of OP Dhankar. His second mission to pitch Chautala from Hisar was also completed and his rivals within the party like Abhimanyu and Bishnoi were sidelined by not giving them tickets. Now, CM Saini and ex-CM Khattar are canvassing for Chautala in Hisar,” the senior leaders added.

In his speeches, Chautala said after his father, Khattar has given him a lot of respect and positions within his cabinet and now in the party.

“ Khattar is a gentleman and he has given me everything. The former CM had understood my potential and he first asked me to contest the Lok Sabha polls and when I agreed, the party gave me a ticket,” he added.

Rohtak-based political expert Satish Tyagi said Hisar seat is a litmus test for Khattar and his successor Saini.

“Chautala is Khattar’s choice and everyone knows that Abhimanyu and Bishnoi are upset over this. It is the responsibility of Khattar and Saini to ensure Ranjit’s win,” he added.