Haryana: CM Saini directs officials to set up biofuel plants in sugar mills

To improve financial condition of cooperative sugar mills in Haryana, chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials concerned to set up biofuel briquetting plants at sugar mills. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was informed that in the current crushing season (till January 13), all cooperative sugar mills associated with Sugarfed crushed a total of 114 lakh quintal sugarcane and produced over 9 lakh quintal sugar with an average sugar recovery of 8.70%. (HT File)

Presiding over a review meeting of the Naraingarh sugar mill here, the CM said the work of setting up a biofuel briquetting plant had been started in the Kaithal cooperative sugar mill as a pilot project, improving the financial condition of the sugar mill considerably.

In the meeting, the CM was informed that in the current crushing season (till January 13), all cooperative sugar mills associated with Sugarfed crushed a total of 114 lakh quintal sugarcane and produced over 9 lakh quintal sugar with an average sugar recovery of 8.70%.