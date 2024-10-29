Haryana: CM Saini, UP CM Yogi attend ‘Sant Sammelan’

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday participated in the ‘Sant Sammelan’ at Pehowa here. It was organised by Dera Sidh Baba Garib Nath Math Saraswati Tirth at Pehowa, Kurukshetra. Addressing the gathering, Saini said the state government is committed to preserving the rich culture and traditions of Haryana. Saini said the sacred land of Lord Krishna, where the teachings of the Gita were imparted, is being developed as a hub of religious tourism. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during an event at Pehowa in Kurukshetra. (PTI)

He acknowledged his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to end ‘jungle raj’ which, he said, prevailed in Uttar Pradesh earlier, making the state safer, especially for women.

Adityanath said development is meaningful when we preserve the heritage. He emphasised on the need to preserve our culture and heritage and work together to make India a developed nation by 2047. He congratulated the people of Haryana for forming the BJP government for the third time.

Adityanath, meanwhile, pointed out that the Haryana government is fully committed to reviving the Saraswati river, while emphasizing that this effort also requires the collective responsibility of saints and the public.