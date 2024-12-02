Haryana CM slams Congress for spreading lies about EVMs

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hit out at the opposition leaders for raising questions about EVMs and said that the Congress leaders should look into their own actions to understand who is wrong. Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini during the state-level programme organised on the occasion of Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti in Kaithal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing the state-level programme organised on the occasion of Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti in Kaithal.

He said that the opposition party is merely spreading falsehoods and creating confusion among the people.

“Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has eradicated these practices and focused on the welfare of all sections of society and the equitable development of all regions,” Saini said.

The CM said that with the blessings of the people and such a massive mandate, his government has been given the opportunity to serve the people, and with their support, they will take Haryana forward on the path of rapid development.

He said that following the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ the state government will ensure equitable welfare of all 36 communities.

“Our government passed three new farmer-friendly laws in the very first session after assuming office. The Haryana Lease of Agricultural Land Act, 2024 was enacted to build trust between lessee farmers and landowners. Besides this, farmers who have been cultivating shamlat (common) land for over 20 years have been granted ownership rights. People residing in houses built on 500 square yards of land in villages for more than 20 years were also granted ownership rights,” informed the chief minister.

The CM said that his government is tirelessly working for the welfare of every section of society and several new commitments made during the assembly elections have already been fulfilled.

He said that the double-engine government has been consistently working for the development of all sections of society in the state, aiming to make Haryana ‘Shikshit, Swasth, Surakshit aur Swavalambi’ (educated, healthy, safe and self-reliant) by following the path shown by the great leader.

Also, while following the path shown by these great men and saints, the state government is continually taking steps for the welfare and upliftment of all sections with the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek, said Saini.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Palaram Saini addressed media after the programme and alleged that despite “donating ₹2 lakh” to organise the programme by the community, he was “not allowed to get on to the stage”.