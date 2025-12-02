Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Haryana CM to inaugurate newly developed home dept’s dashboard

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 07:04 am IST

Additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra, said the dashboard is an advanced digital platform built with state-of-the-art technology to display and monitor major projects, schemes and progress of all the wings under the home department in real time

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the newly developed electronic dashboard of Home department on December 3.

Additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra, said the dashboard is an advanced digital platform built with state-of-the-art technology to display and monitor major projects, schemes and progress of all the wings under the home department in real time.

The ACS said the single-window system will enable seamless monitoring and live tracking of key initiatives such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), dial-112, e-prison, e-challan, and services of the forensic science laboratory. It will also facilitate coordination and data integration necessary for strengthening law and order across the state.

Misra said that the system will strengthen inter-departmental coordination, improve responsiveness and assist in evidence-based decision-making. The initiative will significantly enhance the efficiency of the home department and set a new benchmark for swift, transparent, and citizen-centric governance.

The platform, she said, will support effective oversight of law and order reviews, crime prevention strategies, fire and emergency response, ambulance services, prison management, forensic investigations, and civil security systems. “The dashboard will function as a powerful decision-support tool by providing accurate, real-time insights which will assist in making quick decisions,” the ACS said

