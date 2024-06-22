 Haryana CM transfers ₹135 crore directly to over 54K farmers’ accounts - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM transfers 135 crore directly to over 54K farmers’ accounts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU), he also released financial assistance of over ₹131 crore to the bank accounts of 3,527 eligible beneficiaries, in a programme held in Bhiwani, reiterating the state government’s commitment to ensure welfare of farmers and weaker sections.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday transferred 135 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the e-fasal kshatipurti portal as compensation for damaged crops in rabi season 2024.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini transferred <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>135 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the e-fasal kshatipurti portal as compensation for damaged crops in rabi season 2024. (Hindustan Times)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini transferred 135 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the e-fasal kshatipurti portal as compensation for damaged crops in rabi season 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU), he also released financial assistance of over 131 crore to the bank accounts of 3,527 eligible beneficiaries, in a programme held in Bhiwani, reiterating the state government’s commitment to ensure welfare of farmers and weaker sections.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The CM said that the previous Congress government gave only 1,100 crore as crop damage compensation to Haryana farmers during its 10 year-rule, while the BJP-led government has given 12,500 crore in the last nine-and-a-half years.

“When Bhupinder Singh Hooda was CM, farmers were given cheques of 2 and 5 as compensation. In contrast, our double-engine government provides cheques of 30,000, 40,000, and 50,000 for crop damage due to natural disasters,” said Saini, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks about the welfare of the poor, farmers, and marginalised sections.

Cabinet meet on June 27

Chandigarh The Haryana cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on June 27 in the main committee room of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM transfers 135 crore directly to over 54K farmers’ accounts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On