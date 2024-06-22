Haryana CM transfers 135 crore directly to over 54K farmers’ accounts

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday transferred ₹135 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the e-fasal kshatipurti portal as compensation for damaged crops in rabi season 2024. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini transferred ₹ 135 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the e-fasal kshatipurti portal as compensation for damaged crops in rabi season 2024. (Hindustan Times)

Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU), he also released financial assistance of over ₹131 crore to the bank accounts of 3,527 eligible beneficiaries, in a programme held in Bhiwani, reiterating the state government’s commitment to ensure welfare of farmers and weaker sections.

The CM said that the previous Congress government gave only ₹1,100 crore as crop damage compensation to Haryana farmers during its 10 year-rule, while the BJP-led government has given ₹12,500 crore in the last nine-and-a-half years.

“When Bhupinder Singh Hooda was CM, farmers were given cheques of ₹2 and ₹5 as compensation. In contrast, our double-engine government provides cheques of ₹30,000, ₹40,000, and ₹50,000 for crop damage due to natural disasters,” said Saini, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks about the welfare of the poor, farmers, and marginalised sections.

