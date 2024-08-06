Haryana CM waives stamp duty on land purchased for gaushalas

Launching “Beshara Gauvansh Mukt Abhiyan” to help save stray cattle, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday waived off stamp duty on the purchase of land for setting up gaushalas in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also announced that farmers who keep indigenous cows will be given an annual grant of ₹ 30,000 per cow. (CMO Haryana-X)

Speaking at “Gau Sewa Sammelan” in Panchkula, Saini said there will be no need to apply for a change of land use (CLU) for establishing new cowsheds. Those setting up cowsheds will not have to pay any external development charges (EDC) or any other fee for the purpose. No permission will be required to install one tube well in the cowshed.

“The state will pay ₹20 for fodder grant for every calf, ₹30 for every cow and ₹40 per day for every bull,” he added. The CM said the gram panchayats will now be able to give their panchayat land for the establishment of a cowshed for 20 years. This will be done upon the approval of the Chief Minister’s office.

Saini also announced that farmers who keep indigenous cows will be given an annual grant of ₹30,000 per cow. The CM also announced that in every city, a committee comprising veterinary a doctor, an administrator or secretary of municipal corporations, and representatives of cow shelters will be constituted. He said the committee will verify the number of cows, will encourage cow shelters to catch stray cattle and no tax of any kind will be levied on the property of gaushalas.