Haryana Congress inducts new members before Adampur bypoll

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:08 AM IST

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that induction of Beniwal was a shot in the arm for the Congress before the Adampur assembly bypoll

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday inducted former head of Bishnoi Mahasabha Pradeep Beniwal in the party fold.

He is the son of Pokharmal Beniwal, who was also once the head of Bishnoi Mahasabha and had helped Bhajan Lal’s family strengthen its hold in Adampur. Hooda said that induction of Beniwal was a shot in the arm for the Congress before the Adampur assembly by-poll.

Former Air Marshal Surendra Kumar Ghotia also joined the party on Saturday. Ghotia held many important positions during his 40 years of service in the armed forces.

“The leaders of all sections are joining the Congress. It is clear that the victory of Congress in Adampur is certain,” Hooda said.

Haryana Congress president, Udai Bhan on Saturday said that a dozen former MLAs from the BJP and other parties have joined the Congress.

The former chief minister later at a press briefing said that by implementing the e-auction system in allotment of HSVP plots, the BJP-led government has put them beyond the reach of common man. “Due to this, the rates of HSVP plots have become expensive and illegal colonies will expand in the state,” he said. ENDS

Sunday, October 02, 2022
