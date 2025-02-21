Haryana Congress MLAs protest for better facilities at Nuh medical college

Four Haryana Congress MLAs staged a protest at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar, Nuh, accusing the state government of neglecting healthcare institutions in the Mewat district. Asking the state government to take immediate steps to improve the college’s infrastructure, faculty and medical services, Ahmed demanded that the institution be developed into a high-level healthcare facility instead of being reduced to a referral hospital. (File)

The protest was led by Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed and attended by Punhana MLA Chaudhary Mohammad Ilyas, Firozpur Jhirka MLA Maman Khan, Hathin MLA Mohd Israil, and a large number of Congress supporters.

Demanding immediate intervention of the state government to improve medical services, the Congress leaders said that due to a shortage of doctors and essential medical facilities, the hospital has been reduced to a mere referral centre, forcing patients to seek treatment elsewhere.

Addressing the gathering, Aftab blamed the BJP government for the deteriorating condition of the medical college, alleging that it had been neglected for the past decade. He claimed that ever since the BJP came to power in Haryana in October 2014, the state government stopped doctors’ allowances, transferred teachers out of the district, removed ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic and left more than half of the teaching positions in schools vacant.

He said the medical college and hospital were fully functional under the previous Congress government and used to attract thousands of patients from Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Now, it is on the verge of collapse, Ahmed said, warning that if the state government fails to act, a larger agitation will be launched soon.

Joining the protest, Punhana MLA Chaudhary Mohammad Ilyas described the medical college as a white elephant, citing severe staff shortages and outdated medical equipment. Hathin MLA Mohd Israil accused the BJP government of ignoring Mewat’s healthcare needs and warned of escalating protests both on the streets and inside the Assembly if the situation did not improve.