Wrestlers’ protest: Centre testing patience of players, says Haryana ex-CM Hooda

Haryana Congress MLAs, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Saturday reached at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the wrestlers have been staging a protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the past many days. Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat during their protest against the WFI president at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/ HT)

The Congress MLAs, party’s state chief Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda assured all support to the wrestlers and called them ‘pride of the nation’.

Hooda said the Centre is testing the patience of the players.

“The sportspersons, who have brought glory to the country all over the world, are fighting for justice. The government is failing to provide justice to these sportspersons. Players, who are the honour of the country and should have been in stadium, have been left to protest on the streets,” he said.

Hooda also appealed to the players to maintain patience and courage. He said these players will definitely get justice. There may be delay in getting justice but it cannot be denied, he added.

Former chief minister Hooda also expressed happiness over the victory of the Congress party in Karnataka. He congratulated the party leadership and voters of Karnataka for reposing faith in Congress. Hooda said the victory will strengthen the party in the entire country and boost the morale of workers.