Haryana Congress panel to show-cause leaders not working in line with party guidelines

The Haryana unit of the Congress disciplinary committee has decided to issue show cause notices to the leaders not working in line with the party’s circulars and guidelines. Committee members, former MP Kailasho Saini, former MLA Anil Kumar Dhantouri, and member-secretary advocate Rohit Jain, were present during the meeting of Haryana Congress panel (File)

This was disclosed by the panel chaired by Dharampal Malik at a press conference in Ambala after a meeting of its district presidents and other leaders at the Congress Bhawan.

It stated that strict action will now be taken against those, including party MLAs or senior leaders, who publicly make statements against the party line.

Committee members, former MP Kailasho Saini, former MLA Anil Kumar Dhantouri, and member-secretary advocate Rohit Jain, were present. Jain said the committee has already started its work to strengthen the party and explanations will be sought from those leaders who deviate from or make statements against the party line.

“The committee is working in the party’s best interest, without any contradiction, and in unity. Some leaders are attempting to tarnish the organisation’s image by making baseless statements against party leaders on media, social media, and other platforms. The organisation has also received complaints against some such leaders from the disciplinary committee. These complaints are being reviewed. After this, action will be recommended against them based on solid evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malik clarified that complaints have been received from Hisar and Sirsa on not using photos of senior state leadership or other issues of indiscipline. When asked about the number of complaints received so far, Malik said that till now the committee has received four complaints in writing, some complaints have been received through the media. “In total 10-12 complaints have been received to the panel. No leader will be spared in the case of making wrong statements,” he warned.

He further said that the panel will be taking action on these complaints and show-cause notices will be issued to leaders who have not followed party guidelines. “If satisfactory responses are not received, strict action will be taken. Also, no member or chairman of the disciplinary committee belongs to any faction. The entire committee is united in fulfilling the responsibility entrusted to them by the central leadership,” he added.