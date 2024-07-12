Haryana Congress starts drive to highlight BJP govt’s ‘failures’

Launching a public awareness campaign, the Haryana Congress on Thursday posed a set of questions to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run up to the impending assembly elections. Haryana Congress leaders at a press briefing on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, at a briefing, said the new campaign titled, ‘Haryana Mangey Hisaab’ will formally start from July 15. “The party will not only convey the failures of the BJP government but also seek suggestions from the public for its poll manifesto,” said Hooda.

State Congress president Udai Bhan said the grand old party has asked 15 questions to the BJP in the questionnaire. Bhan said the questions pertained to rising unemployment in the state, Haryana being the most unsafe state in the country, penetration of intoxicants and drugs to every household, highest inflation rate in the country, and government portals becoming a cause of corruption.

“Why have more than 50 scams worth thousands of crores happened in 10 years of BJP rule? Why did theBJP neglect Dalits and backward classes? Why did the BJP ruin health services and education system,” he said.