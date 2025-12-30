Haryana Congress welcomes SC stay on Aravalli order

Haryana Congress state president Rao Narender Singh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay its November judgment related to the Aravalli hills and to constitute a new committee to conduct a fresh survey of the region. A view of Aravalli Range at Gurugram-Sakatpur village road. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Speaking to the media at the Congress office in Karnal, Singh said the party’s central leadership had taken up the issue seriously with all stakeholders and expressed faith in the judiciary. He said the earlier order would have affected three parliamentary constituencies, 27 assembly segments and eight districts of Haryana.

“We had planned large programmes and held discussions with Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and central leaders, but we were awaiting this hearing. The Union government should apologise to the public. The party will soon decide its next course of action,” Singh said.

He added that with district presidents already appointed, the party would soon set up organisational structures at the state, district and booth levels to strengthen coordination and activities.

Meanwhile, interacting with the media in Rohtak, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress welcomed the Supreme Court’s suo motu cognisance of the Aravalli issue. He alleged that the state government avoided discussion on the matter in the assembly and rejected the party’s demand for a short-duration debate.

Citing the Forest Survey of India report, Hooda said destruction of the Aravalli range would have the most severe impact on Haryana. He accused the government of failing to act against the mining mafia and recalled incidents linked to illegal mining, including the killing of a DSP in Nuh in July 2022 and the death of five labourers in a landslide in Bhiwani’s Dadam area in January 2022.

Hooda also criticised the state government over recruitment, alleging that local youth were being denied jobs in favour of outsiders, citing assistant engineer recruitment in Haryana Power Utilities as an example.