Haryana conviction rate triples to 72% under new criminal laws

Between July 2024 and December 2025, Haryana registered over 1.59 lakh FIRs, achieving an 87% chargesheeting rate, with a significant majority of investigations completed within the mandatory 60-day and 90-day timelines. Addressing prosecution officers at a workshop in Panchkula on Tuesday, additional chief secretary (Home) Sumita Misra revealed that the state’s conviction rate has nearly tripled, soaring to 72% compared to just 24% under the previous legal framework. Technology-driven justice has seen 78% of under trial appearances shift to virtual modes, supported by over 2,100 electronic witness examination facilities. (Getty Images/Vetta)

In 2025, forensic experts visited 97.2% of crime scenes requiring mandatory examination, leading to zero pendency in serious offences. The state also set a national benchmark with a 99% DNA positivity rate in POCSO cases. This forensic prowess is being further bolstered by a ₹119 crore investment in modernisation, including the deployment of 40 mobile forensic vans and a new DNA Division in Gurugram. Additionally, technology-driven justice has seen 78% of under trial appearances shift to virtual modes, supported by over 2,100 electronic witness examination facilities.

Misra also outlined an ambitious roadmap for infrastructure and social reform. Haryana has become the first state to notify Community Service Guidelines (2025), introducing 17 alternative sentencing types—such as environmental projects and blood donation—for first-time offenders in minor crimes to emphasise restoration over punishment. To address prison congestion, the government has approved ₹284 crore for three new district jails in Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad and Panchkula, adding capacity for 4,000 inmates, while a modern jail complex in Rewari has already been completed at a cost of ₹95 crore.