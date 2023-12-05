Haryana courts achieve 33% conviction rate in IPC cases, reveals NCRB data

Courts in Haryana achieved a conviction rate of 33% securing 8,623 convictions during the trials of 26,113 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crime cases in 2022. The data said that these included 191 cases involving transmission of obscene acts in electronic form and 66 cases of identity theft under the Information Technology Act. (HT File)

The rate of IPC crime cases awaiting judgement by the courts was about 90% with the number of cases pending trial being 2.58 lakh by the end of 2022, said crime data report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2022.

The NCRB said that the courts achieved a conviction rate of 65% trying cases registered under the special and local laws (SLL) but there was a 53% pendency even for SLL cases.

As per the NCRB data, the state police filed charge-sheets in 43% of IPC crime cases before the courts in 2022 but there was a 21% pendency with 32,694 out of about 1.52 lakh cases under investigation pending at the end of the year.

The NCRB data provided by the state government showed that about 1.25 lakh cases under various IPC sections were registered by the cops in 2022 while the rest were from the past year.

The law enforcement agencies also registered 43 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2022. The police registered 681 cases of cyber-crime in 2022 as compared to 622 in 2021, submitting charge sheets in 58% cases.

More than 90,000 arrests this year

The data showed that 91,741 persons including 4,158 women were arrested by the cops for IPC crime cases in 2022. The cops also apprehended 1,331 juveniles for the IPC crime cases, the data said. For offences under the special and local laws, the law enforcement agencies in the state arrested 46,314 persons including 863 women in 2022. Also, 238 juveniles were apprehended under the special and local laws in 2022, the data showed.