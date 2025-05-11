Menu Explore
Haryana CS directs departments to remain on high alert

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 11, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Presiding over the first meeting of the state civil advisory and implementation committee, chief secretary Rastogi, who is also the committee chairperson, directed all administrative secretaries to immediately recall officers and officials currently on leave.

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Saturday directed departments to remain on high alert and put in place the contingency plans for swift action whenever required as the state administration geared up to strengthen the civil defence mechanism with Pakistan targeting civilians during the ongoing hostilities.

He said that to enhance coordination during emergencies, a war emergency branch will be established in the state secretariat under the supervision of the deputy secretary of the secretariat establishment. (HT File)
He said that to enhance coordination during emergencies, a war emergency branch will be established in the state secretariat under the supervision of the deputy secretary of the secretariat establishment.

Presiding over the first meeting of the state civil advisory and implementation committee, chief secretary Rastogi, who is also the committee chairperson, directed all administrative secretaries to immediately recall officers and officials currently on leave.

The objective of the meeting was to ensure that civil defence mechanisms are robust and well-coordinated to protect people, property, and essential services in times of emergencies, particularly during hostile attacks or disasters. “The departments must keep themselves in readiness to enforce necessary measures at short notice,” Rastogi said even as he also directed departments to prepare advance and contingency plans to enable swift action when required.

He said that to enhance coordination during emergencies, a war emergency branch will be established in the state secretariat under the supervision of the deputy secretary of the secretariat establishment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CS directs departments to remain on high alert
