Haryana delegation departs for COP-16 int’l conference in Saudi Arabia

A delegation from Haryana, led by the state's environment, forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh, departed from Delhi on Sunday to participate in the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) - COP-16, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 2 to 13, according to a statement from the state government.

Before departing, Rao Narbir Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking historic steps to combat climate change as part of his vision for a developed India by 2047.

He stressed the need for developed countries to extend technical and financial support to developing nations to enhance the global fight against climate change. He also noted that initiatives such as the National Solar Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, are making significant progress.

Singh reaffirmed India’s full commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and described the conference as a valuable platform for global cooperation and knowledge sharing. He underlined that tackling climate change requires collective action and cannot be addressed by any single nation.

The event is expected to serve as an effective platform for collaboration among Green Zone businesses, scientists, financial institutions, NGOs, and affected communities to identify sustainable solutions for land restoration and drought management.

The delegation includes environment, forest and wildlife department additional chief secretary of the Anand Mohan Sharan; Haryana state biodiversity board chairman Randeep Singh Jauhar; principal chief conservator of forests and secretary of the Haryana state biodiversity board Vivek Saxena; and additional principal chief conservator of forests TP Singh.