Haryana demands its share of SYL water, says Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 21, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said following the Supreme Court’s direction on the SYL, the BJP-JJP government should mount pressure on the Union government to provide Haryana’s share of water through SYL

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the state is demanding its share of water through Satluj-Yamuna link (SYL) canal from Punjab, while interacting with reporters in Mahendergarh on Friday after paying condolences on the demise of Sarawati Devi, sister-in-law of Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh.

Hooda said following the Supreme Court’s direction on the SYL, the BJP-JJP government should mount pressure on the Union government to provide Haryana’s share of water through SYL.

“The attitude of the present government has been very lax, not only towards the SYL but also towards Hansi-Butana Canal, which the government has completely ignored and is pending before the courts,” he added.

Hooda said the MSP announced by the government is limited to paper only, which is not available to the farmers who reach the market with their crops. “Farmers are systematically being handed over to private agencies by the government, which is clearly shirking its responsibility of providing the MSP. This is the reason why the farmers of the entire state, including South Haryana, are troubled by the policies of the present government. Every section wants to oust the BJP-JJP alliance from power and form a Congress government in the state,” the former CM added.

On the question of allotting exam centres far away from the homes of applicants for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC ) to be held on October 21-22 for the recruitment of 13,536 Group D posts in the state, Hooda said the aim of the present government is to harass the youth and play with their future. Instead of making recruitment on vacant posts, the government is only carrying out scams like paper leak.

