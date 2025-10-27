Haryana: Deported from US, Ambala court sends Bishnoi aide Lakha to 8-day police custody

A court in Ambala on Sunday remanded Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to eight-days police custody, a day after he was deported from the United States and arrested at Delhi airport, police said.

Lakha, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal district, was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF), Ambala, after his arrival in Delhi on Saturday.

Inspector Parteek Kumar, in-charge of the STF Ambala unit, said, “Wanted in several criminal cases across Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, Lakha was produced before a local court in Ambala and sent to eight days’ police remand.”

According to police, Lakha had been operating from the US since 2022 under the direction of Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. He is accused in more than a dozen cases of extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms and attempt to murder.

In a post on X, Haryana DGP OP Singh said: “Police have dragged back yet another coward, fugitive and traitor from America. He was wanted in extortion and firing cases in many states.”

Calling the deportation a major breakthrough, STF superintendent of police Vikrant Bhushan said this was the first deportation of a gangster from the US. “We want to caution foreign-based fugitives misusing our youth in violent activities. We have already begun the process to deport other targeted criminals hiding in the US and elsewhere, and we will bring them back very soon. Earlier, SFT had deported at least 10 foreign based fugitives,” he said.