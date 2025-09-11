Search
Haryana: DFSC inspector held for embezzlement of wheat stock worth 63 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 07:34 am IST

DSP crime Rajiv Kumar said that the police received a complaint from AFSO Mukesh Gupta after a detailed internal probe and an FIR was registered at Kunjpura police station on September 6.

The local police on Wednesday said that they have arrested an inspector posted with the District Food and Supplies Controller, earlier posted in Karnal, for an alleged embezzlement of wheat stock worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68 lakh.
He was identified as Ashok Sharma, who was set to retire in January next year.

“Allegations were made against the then food and supply inspector Ashok Sharma that during his posting at the Kunjpura warehouse, embezzlement of wheat stock worth 68 lakh was found during verification by the department. Accused was arrested and will be presented before a court,” he added.

