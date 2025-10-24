Haryana DGP conducts night patrolling; finds only one PCR within 50km

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Wednesday conducted night patrolling in Yamunanagar, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. The aim of the patrolling was to inquire about issues faced by the personnel deployed at inter-district checkpoints, emergency response vehicles (ERV), police stations and police posts.

However, the DGP noted the presence of only one alert PCR vehicle within 50 km. “35 minutes travel. 50 kms on Panchkula-Yamunanagar Road. One PCR vehicle found alert on duty with the red beacon on but no one was standing outside keeping watch. No police duty/vehicle was seen near toll plazas,” the DGP wrote on X.

“There is traffic diversion here (one way) but no visible signage/police duty is present at the point of diversion,” Singh further wrote.

Singh also directed the police to assess criminals who may commit serious crime in the near future and have a dedicated pool of officers to stop them. The idea, he said, is to increase the operational difficulties of criminals so that they are caught.

“A team of four to five personnel should be assigned for man-to-man marking each criminal,” the DGP said, after interacting with the station in-charge of Saha police station of Ambala.

At Shahabad City police post in Kurukshetra, the DGP had a conversation regarding the impounded vehicles.

“The post in-charge was concerned on the difficulties they face due to the farmers’ union in Kurukshetra. He spoke about the shortage of force. I said that a passing out parade of two thousand constables is to be held, and additional force will be provided to them,” the DGP wrote in another post on X.