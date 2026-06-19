Haryana distributes 34% enumeration forms under SIR drive

Haryana chief electoral officer A Sreenivas on Thursday said that after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise began in the state on June 15, about 34% enumeration forms have been distributed by the booth-level officers (BLOs). The electors who are unable to submit their enumeration forms by July 14, may apply during the claims and objections period (July 21 to August 20) by submitting Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration form.

The CEO appealed to all eligible electors to actively participate in the SIR process and cooperate with the BLOs when they visit their homes to ensure that the electoral roll is made more accurate and error-free.

Sreenivas said the primary objective of the SIR is to ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of inclusion in the electoral roll and no ineligible or disqualified person is enrolled in the electoral roll.

He said that every Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date and who has not been declared disqualified under any law will be entitled to be registered in the electoral roll.

“If the enumeration forms of all eligible electors are received by the concerned electoral registration officer (ERO) on or before July 14, 2026, their names will be included in the draft electoral rolls,” the CEO said.

The electors who are unable to submit their enumeration forms by July 14, may apply during the claims and objections period (July 21 to August 20) by submitting Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration form.

During the enumeration phase of the SIR, BLOs are visiting households and providing enumeration forms to all existing electors, who can submit duly filled forms through the BLOs or online.

The CEO said that during the house-to-house enumeration process, BLOs are carrying at least 30 blank Form-6 applications and blank declaration forms so that any person wishing to register as a new elector is provided these forms on the spot.

In order to ensure greater participation of political parties, the EC has also permitted booth-level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties to assist in the process. The BLAs can collect up to 50 enumeration forms per day and submit them to the concerned BLO before the publication of the draft electoral rolls.