Haryana doctors’ strike likely to hit medical services in state on Jan 11

While Haryana logged over 5,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, medical services in the state are likely to be hit as government doctors are scheduled to hold on Tuesday a statewide strike against their three pending demands.

At least 3,000 doctors under the banner of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association will shut out-patient departments (OPDs) services at all government hospitals on January 11 and all medical services, including Covid and emergency duties, on January 14, state president Dr Jasbir Singh Parmar said.

They are demanding hiring of specialist doctors, stopping direct recruitment of senior medical officers and revision of the postgraduate policy.

Earlier, the doctors were scheduled to observe a similar strike on December 13, but postponed it after a meeting with health minister Anil Vij, who had assured them that all their issues will be resolved.

Dr Parmar said since there was no solution till December 31 as assured by the minister, the doctors are bound to go on a strike against the “insensitive” government.

“In a recent meeting with state officers last week, we were assured again that our demands will be met and asked to cancel the strike considering the pandemic. Later, our core-committee meeting was held and we decided that as there is no seriousness shown towards our demands. We are not willing to bother the public and if there is any untoward incident, the government will be responsible for it,” he added.

On Friday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had ‘hoped’ that the doctors will not go on a strike. “Health Minister has chaired a meeting with them and I think the solution will be out very soon,” Khattar had told the reporters.

Haryana adds 5,166 new infections to its tally

Haryana on Sunday recorded 5,166 fresh Covid infections (including 13 Omicron cases), pushing the total active cases tally to 18,298.

According to the health bulletin, 41,109 samples were tested in past 24 hours out of which 5,166 new cases were detected with Gugugram reporting the highest 2,338 new infections. As per the data, Faridabad recorded 878 new cases, Panchkula (418), Ambala (420), Karnal (181), Rohtak (158) and Sonepat (146).

At least 13,223 patients across the state are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, health minister Anil Vij said that 980 medical officers (Haryana Civil Medical Services Group-A) will be recruited soon. He said an advertisement has also been issued in this regard. Vij said out of these 980 posts, 270 are of general category, 472 of SC category, 80 of BC-A category, 25 of BC-B category, and 133 of EWS category.

31 more staffers at PGIMS tests positive

Thirty-one staff members of Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) have tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of infections among employees to 107 in just four days.

PGIMS spokesperson Dr Varun Arora said 15 staffers were found infected on January 6, 16 on January 7 and 45 on January 8.

“Of these 31 new cases, 11 are doctors. We have been collecting samples of the staff as a precautionary measure and many of them are testing positive,” he added.

Meeting of jail inmates, their families suspended

The biweekly meeting between prisoners and their family members have been suspended in Haryana prisons, said jails minister Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Interacting with mediapersons in Sirsa, he said the government has decided to suspend ‘physical mulaqat’ of all prisoners lodged in various jails in the state due to rise in Covid cases. “We will resume the physical meetings of inmates after the situation improves. We have also directed the jail officials and other employees to come out of jail, if needed,” the jail minister added.