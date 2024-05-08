Haryana: EC sends plaints to CEO over IAS, IPS officers holding multiple charges

The Election Commission (EC) has sent a bunch of complaints regarding IAS and IPS officers holding multiple charges to the Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) for taking appropriate action. Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar made the complaints. Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a May 6 communication of the Election Commission, the complaints pertained to the holding of multiple charges by Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad who also is administrative secretary of home and revenue departments. The officer has also complained about holding multiple charges of inspector general, Ambala range, Sibash Kabiraj and commissioner of police, Sonepat, Sateesh Balan.

Officials, however, said holding of additional charges or multiple charges by the officers, prima facie, would not constitute a violation of the model code of conduct.